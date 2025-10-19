 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452223
Thank you everyone for trying out my little project! The reception has been overwhelming in the best way possible.

This is a small, boring patch to address some bugs and quality-of-life issues.

  • (New) Height is now displayed on the sliders page - units are configurable via settings
  • (New) Added a slider to adjust field of view in pose mode
  • (QoL) Added a slider to adjust camera speed in pose mode
  • (QoL) The scroll wheel now moves the camera in pose mode
  • (QoL) Added a "Blank" preset
  • (QoL) Added a setting to disable the UI tilt
  • (Fix) Fixed steam overlay and screenshotting
  • (Fix) "Lemur" fur pattern no longer shares recoloring with the "Dorsal Thick" fur pattern
  • (Fix) Forearm no longer rotates unnaturally in certain poses
  • (Fix) Addressed some clipping issues with shoulders and certain outfits


My immediate focus is going to be ironing out issues like this. Cooler stuff is on the horizon though!

