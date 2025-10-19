This is a small, boring patch to address some bugs and quality-of-life issues.
- (New) Height is now displayed on the sliders page - units are configurable via settings
- (New) Added a slider to adjust field of view in pose mode
- (QoL) Added a slider to adjust camera speed in pose mode
- (QoL) The scroll wheel now moves the camera in pose mode
- (QoL) Added a "Blank" preset
- (QoL) Added a setting to disable the UI tilt
- (Fix) Fixed steam overlay and screenshotting
- (Fix) "Lemur" fur pattern no longer shares recoloring with the "Dorsal Thick" fur pattern
- (Fix) Forearm no longer rotates unnaturally in certain poses
- (Fix) Addressed some clipping issues with shoulders and certain outfits
My immediate focus is going to be ironing out issues like this. Cooler stuff is on the horizon though!
Changed files in this update