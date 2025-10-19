Players with certain graphics cards have been having errors caused by the 3D particle plugin. For now, I've hacked in a function to switch it off. The game won't be quite as pretty but hopefully will run!



To use it, hold ESC as the game is loading. If for some reason that doesn't work and it crashes again, it should detect a failure to load and bring up the option on the next run. Switch off the particles in the dialogue that appears and let me know if it worked for you!



Other quick bugfixes:



>Ponies should no longer be generated with horrible empty white eyes.

>Fixed a crash in the church caused by a duplicated object.

>Fixed an issue where text appeared in the background during the Preacher vs Spy scene.

=Catfood=