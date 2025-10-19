 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452161 Edited 19 October 2025 – 05:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where your custom key bindings didn’t stay saved after restarting the game.

Sorry to everyone who ran into this - thanks for your patience! 💙

Changed files in this update

