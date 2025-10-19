 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20452128 Edited 19 October 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed an issue when reloading checkpoints: Items, characters and interactable objects now do not respawn unless needed
  • Cutscenes should no longer play more than once
  • Disabled input on cutscenes
  • Players should no longer be able to get back in the vent after initial vent exploration
  • Added controls to pause menu
  • Updated controls menu to be correct - Ctrl is crouch
  • Updated player and NPC walk speed
  • Fixed some minor collision issues



Known bugs we are actively working on

  • LOD popping issues continue to plague us
  • Getting into the vent is difficult (try not to crouch into the vent)
  • Removing the pallet from the doorway can be awkward if not placed in the correctly (place it to the right of the door)
  • Final quick time event is too quick
  • Elevator buttons and maps do not line up (its an American elevator and a British map maker)
  • Typo's in messages for certain doors
  • Some achievements don't fire correctly
  • Reflection issues
  • Music doesn't play in some situations when it should
  • Phone screen doesn't stay cracked when reloading

