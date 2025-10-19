- Fixed an issue when reloading checkpoints: Items, characters and interactable objects now do not respawn unless needed
- Cutscenes should no longer play more than once
- Disabled input on cutscenes
- Players should no longer be able to get back in the vent after initial vent exploration
- Added controls to pause menu
- Updated controls menu to be correct - Ctrl is crouch
- Updated player and NPC walk speed
- Fixed some minor collision issues
Known bugs we are actively working on
- LOD popping issues continue to plague us
- Getting into the vent is difficult (try not to crouch into the vent)
- Removing the pallet from the doorway can be awkward if not placed in the correctly (place it to the right of the door)
- Final quick time event is too quick
- Elevator buttons and maps do not line up (its an American elevator and a British map maker)
- Typo's in messages for certain doors
- Some achievements don't fire correctly
- Reflection issues
- Music doesn't play in some situations when it should
- Phone screen doesn't stay cracked when reloading
Changed files in this update