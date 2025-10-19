Togiz.



Town.



Track.



Tungur.



Turchi.



Vallershtane.



Vasdalen.



Verma.



Village.



Village_01.



Warehouses.



Wuwei.



Xinhe.



Yukta.



Zlobichi.



Aero_BirchFixed.



Aero_BroadLeaf.



Aero_ConiferForest.



Aero_Red.



Aero_Sambro.



Agan.



Satlyk.



Suruc.



Tabili.



Tikrit.



Yasniy.





New armored vehicles in the game:





BTR-40.



BTR-50.



PT-76.



V-100 Commando.



Leopard 2A4.



T-64 (replaced with a new, more detailed model).





List of fixes / improvements:





Game optimization has been performed; fixed crashes on weak graphics cards, increased game loading speed, and increased the average frames per second (FPS).



Added several new buildings for the destructibility system (farms, barns, etc.).



Fixed in-game volume level settings (music, effects, etc.).



Fixed issues that prevented some vehicles from being captured as trophies in battles.



We continue our work on the complete overhaul and improvement of locations in the game. This is a necessary step for the game's further development. Here is the list of reworked locations as of today:[*]Fixed a bug where vehicles would not stop after the crew abandoned them.We have begun work on creating an inventory and basic RPG elements (quests, character stats, NPCs, a dialogue system, and much more). These systems and mechanics are being developed for a new campaign where the gameplay will lean towards RPG (playing as a single hero, traveling through locations, completing quests, trading, capturing settlements, diplomacy, a relationship system, and more). In parallel, we are developing the global and tactical campaign. We also have an idea to create a highly simplified version of the global campaign for players who prefer fast-paced gameplay, similar to classic RTS games.Let us know in the comments what you think about all this—your opinion is very important to us. Thank you for believing in and supporting us.