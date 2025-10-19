We continue our work on the complete overhaul and improvement of locations in the game. This is a necessary step for the game's further development. Here is the list of reworked locations as of today:
New armored vehicles in the game:
List of fixes / improvements:
We have begun work on creating an inventory and basic RPG elements (quests, character stats, NPCs, a dialogue system, and much more). These systems and mechanics are being developed for a new campaign where the gameplay will lean towards RPG (playing as a single hero, traveling through locations, completing quests, trading, capturing settlements, diplomacy, a relationship system, and more). In parallel, we are developing the global and tactical campaign. We also have an idea to create a highly simplified version of the global campaign for players who prefer fast-paced gameplay, similar to classic RTS games.
Let us know in the comments what you think about all this—your opinion is very important to us. Thank you for believing in and supporting us.
Changed files in this update