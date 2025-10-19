Hey all, sorry it took a little while (because I moved states) but I have finished the achievements system for Mining Company! There are 25 achievements.

There are exploration achievements that encourage you to go deep in to parts of the mines with hand-crafted back pathways you may not have seen before. The description on each achievement gives a hint about which way to go from the mine entrance.

There are achievements for a lot of the higher-tier upgrades like the extra fuel tank, which is required to reach the boom markets. The boom market pays much higher prices when you sell all your mined minerals, so it's a high-tier way for your earnings to go exponential and make it past the later spaceship payments.

There are achievements for mining each asteroid, and one for killing 10 spiders. And also achievements for making it past certain spaceship payment milestones, the key part of the game.

There are also a couple goofy fun ones like skydive from orbit, and get eaten by the giant sand worm. Stuff you just have to do at least once.

Thank you all for your interest in Mining Company, it really means a lot. I've tried my best to make the achievements fun to get and doable for single player (with good strategy). If any of the achievements malfunction or are way too difficult, just let me know and I can adjust it.

Enjoy!