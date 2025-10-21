 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20452024 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Re-binding keyboard controls now properly affects the airship flight controls as expected.

  • Fixed an issue where you could not target a summoned enemy during specific boss-fights under certain conditions.

  • Fixed some interaction and performance issues during airship takeoff/land.

  • Fixed a small graphical issue on the world map

  • Slight improvements to performance on a few maps

  • Corrected a typo

