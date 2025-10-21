Re-binding keyboard controls now properly affects the airship flight controls as expected.
Fixed an issue where you could not target a summoned enemy during specific boss-fights under certain conditions.
Fixed some interaction and performance issues during airship takeoff/land.
Fixed a small graphical issue on the world map
Slight improvements to performance on a few maps
Corrected a typo
Bugfix Update 1.2.20251018.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1307962
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1307963
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1307964
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update