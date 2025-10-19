ATLYSS Version 102025.a5 released.
Verify integrity of game cache if the update does not occur.
Game / General
Added Steam rich presence to the game, displaying information on the Steam Friends list of the players location, class, level, and main menu selection.
Added a small visual "poof" effect when items disappear from the game space without being picked up for a long period of time.
Added a "Revive" interaction mechanic (pressing the interact key nearby a dead player), allowing players to revive others without needing a Soul Pearl. Reviving a without a Soul Pearl will take much longer to cast, and will be interrupted on movement.
Added a friendly npc at the Chapel of The Elders that explains reviving others.
Updated quest reward inventory quantity check, preventing the player from completing the quest if they have a full inventory under other circumstances.
Fixed the item iteration queue when abandoning a quest, which had a bug of removing quest items from a quest the player still has in their log.
Fixed not being able to pick up dropped currency that was not auto-tagged / picked up by anyone.
Fixed Kubold's mouth mesh clipping on the lowest muzzle size.
Sapphite ore now provides copper clusters in its loot table.
Lowered all damage output potency % for pvp for both damage types (Physical, Magical) to 68%, which should increase survivability for pvp battles. Healing skills may be affected in a later update.
Player projectiles that are not melee / close range hit boxes will no longer stagger the parent player (knocking them back) if they are parried in pvp.
Skill Balance
Removed the 1 mana cost for Recall.
Paladin:
Divine's damage hitbox can no longer crit.
Bandit:
Bomb trap can no longer be reflected or stagger the parent player who set the trap if parried in pvp.
