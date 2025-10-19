 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20451868 Edited 19 October 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a couple of small proactive fixes of things we found.

- Fixed: Two puzzles where it was possible (even though improbable) to enter a soft-lock state.
- Fixed: The possibility of triggering a jump at the very edge of a Checkpoint, triggering it, and at the same time never reaching it, making it possible to get a corrupt starting point for the puzzle

Thank you all
Lapsus Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 2757671
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2757672
  • Loading history…
