Major 19 October 2025 Build 20451841 Edited 19 October 2025 – 18:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a month of hard work, the new character is finally ready!
This one focuses on defense and counterattacks, and I’ll keep adding more skills later to make sure every character can form fun and unique combos together.

It’s already the fifth character now, and I’ve actually got ideas brewing for the next one.
Right now, I’m figuring out some design challenges — for example, how to make a flamethrower-type weapon feel good in combat. Since it’s a continuous channeled attack, it tends to get interrupted by other skills, so I’m testing ways to make it blend smoothly with the rest of the moveset.

Originally, I wanted to use higher-resolution models with facial and eye animations, but since the camera angle doesn’t really show those details clearly, I decided to skip them for now to keep performance stable.

My next game project is already in my daily dev schedule, and I’ll be using this character’s workflow as a base.
So, stay tuned — there’s a lot more coming!

