Hey everyone, this is the second and last part of the Post Release Patch update.

The main changes in this update was adjusting the difficulty for some sections of the game that I've seen players were stuck on, as well as adding additional clarification for the mechanic of one of the enemies.

Changes and Fixes:

Fully fixed and added missing controller haptics in the main gameplay section

Adjusted the difficulty of level 3 making that level's enemies more forgiving.

Adjusted the difficulty of the mirror enemy to be a little bit easier to handle

Added an extra dialogue hint for the tutorial section of level 5

Adjusted the hitbox of the mirror enemy to be more accurate

Fixed the text width of the "FullScreen" and "Show Hud" options

This will be the final large patch fix for the game as I'm so far satisfied with the final state of the game. If there are any major game breaking bugs I'll make sure to fix them however I'll be now putting my attention into adding a final post-content update for the game. As said before this update will include more localization, Input remapping, and a custom mode which has been heavily requested feature.

Overall though I can not express how grateful I am for the amazing support and feedback you all given me, and I'm glad you all have been enjoying my game!