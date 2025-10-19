 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20451829 Edited 19 October 2025 – 20:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, this is the second and last part of the Post Release Patch update.

The main changes in this update was adjusting the difficulty for some sections of the game that I've seen players were stuck on, as well as adding additional clarification for the mechanic of one of the enemies.

Changes and Fixes:

  • Fully fixed and added missing controller haptics in the main gameplay section

  • Adjusted the difficulty of level 3 making that level's enemies more forgiving.

  • Adjusted the difficulty of the mirror enemy to be a little bit easier to handle

  • Added an extra dialogue hint for the tutorial section of level 5

  • Adjusted the hitbox of the mirror enemy to be more accurate

  • Fixed the text width of the "FullScreen" and "Show Hud" options

This will be the final large patch fix for the game as I'm so far satisfied with the final state of the game. If there are any major game breaking bugs I'll make sure to fix them however I'll be now putting my attention into adding a final post-content update for the game. As said before this update will include more localization, Input remapping, and a custom mode which has been heavily requested feature.

Overall though I can not express how grateful I am for the amazing support and feedback you all given me, and I'm glad you all have been enjoying my game!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3477721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link