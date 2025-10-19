 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20451563
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes

General Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed incorrect death zone setup in the starting area.

  • Fixed several awkward animation transitions.

    • As a result, some previously disabled AI behaviors have been restored.

  • Removed the AI’s “damage awareness duration.”

    • This should prevent cases where enemies lose track of the player despite having them in sight.

  • Updated several visual effects:

    • Goblin projectiles, death effects, and Lich spells.

  • Applied world partitioning to sublevels that previously lacked it.

  • Improved item and ability handling:

  • When an item effect overlaps with specific animation segments, problematic tags are now forcibly cleared when the ability ends or is canceled.

    • This should resolve issues where player input became unresponsive after being hit while using items.

  • Fixed an issue where restarting after quitting a boss battle could spawn the player in the wrong area.

  • Adjusted several conditions within boss AI behavior trees.

  • Added an extra condition check to ensure characters in Super Armor state are not forced into hit reactions.

UI & Gameplay

  • Tutorial pop-up messages no longer disappear after being read.

  • Training dummies now respawn upon resting.

  • Replaced the visual effect displayed upon player death.

  • Updated certain animations of the Goblin Mage.

Early Access Only

  • Added a new Kraken attack pattern.

  • Added climbable terrain.

    • When standing in front of climbable spots, press the interaction key to climb if conditions are met.

  • Restored several Troll boss patterns that were previously removed due to animation issues.

  • Quick-slot system updated:

    • Before: Mouse Wheel Up = Change consumables / Mouse Wheel Down = Change abilities.

    • Now: Mouse Wheel Up/Down = Change consumables, Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Up/Down = Change abilities.

  • The game engine in use has been upgraded..

    • (Demo version already updated in the previous patch.)

  • Base area reworked:

  • All building scales readjusted.

    • (Demo version already includes this change.)

