Update Notes
General Fixes & Improvements
Fixed incorrect death zone setup in the starting area.
Fixed several awkward animation transitions.
As a result, some previously disabled AI behaviors have been restored.
Removed the AI’s “damage awareness duration.”
This should prevent cases where enemies lose track of the player despite having them in sight.
Updated several visual effects:
Goblin projectiles, death effects, and Lich spells.
Applied world partitioning to sublevels that previously lacked it.
Improved item and ability handling:
When an item effect overlaps with specific animation segments, problematic tags are now forcibly cleared when the ability ends or is canceled.
This should resolve issues where player input became unresponsive after being hit while using items.
Fixed an issue where restarting after quitting a boss battle could spawn the player in the wrong area.
Adjusted several conditions within boss AI behavior trees.
Added an extra condition check to ensure characters in Super Armor state are not forced into hit reactions.
UI & Gameplay
Tutorial pop-up messages no longer disappear after being read.
Training dummies now respawn upon resting.
Replaced the visual effect displayed upon player death.
Updated certain animations of the Goblin Mage.
Early Access Only
Added a new Kraken attack pattern.
Added climbable terrain.
When standing in front of climbable spots, press the interaction key to climb if conditions are met.
Restored several Troll boss patterns that were previously removed due to animation issues.
Quick-slot system updated:
Before: Mouse Wheel Up = Change consumables / Mouse Wheel Down = Change abilities.
Now: Mouse Wheel Up/Down = Change consumables, Ctrl + Mouse Wheel Up/Down = Change abilities.
The game engine in use has been upgraded..
(Demo version already updated in the previous patch.)
Base area reworked:
All building scales readjusted.
(Demo version already includes this change.)
