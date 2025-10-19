Fixed incorrect death zone setup in the starting area.

Fixed several awkward animation transitions. As a result, some previously disabled AI behaviors have been restored.

Removed the AI’s “damage awareness duration.” This should prevent cases where enemies lose track of the player despite having them in sight.

Updated several visual effects: Goblin projectiles, death effects, and Lich spells.

Applied world partitioning to sublevels that previously lacked it.

Improved item and ability handling:

When an item effect overlaps with specific animation segments, problematic tags are now forcibly cleared when the ability ends or is canceled. This should resolve issues where player input became unresponsive after being hit while using items.

Fixed an issue where restarting after quitting a boss battle could spawn the player in the wrong area.

Adjusted several conditions within boss AI behavior trees.