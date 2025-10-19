- Added controller support
Move mouse cursor with left joystick
Select button with south button (A on Xbox controller, X on PS controller)
Go back with menu button on Xbox controller or east button (B on Xbox controller, O on PS controller)
Default key binds for controller are Left Trigger, Left Button, Right Button, and Right Trigger
Scroll through lists with right joystick
Automatically switches between controller input and keyboard input
- Added "No Mine Notes" and "No Hold Notes" modifiers
- Improved UI colours and lane colour generation
- Lane pulsing tweaks
- Note scroll speed slider snaps to 100%
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update