 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20451456 Edited 19 October 2025 – 02:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added controller support

  • Move mouse cursor with left joystick

  • Select button with south button (A on Xbox controller, X on PS controller)

  • Go back with menu button on Xbox controller or east button (B on Xbox controller, O on PS controller)

  • Default key binds for controller are Left Trigger, Left Button, Right Button, and Right Trigger

  • Scroll through lists with right joystick

  • Automatically switches between controller input and keyboard input

- Added "No Mine Notes" and "No Hold Notes" modifiers

- Improved UI colours and lane colour generation

- Lane pulsing tweaks

- Note scroll speed slider snaps to 100%

- Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4013261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link