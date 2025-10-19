Hello! This is Iroha, the developer.

Thank you for enjoying "Jewel Spirits."

The following update was implemented today.

*All adjustments are intended to provide an advantage to players.

Spinel can now target herself with "Attack Down," "Shield Down," and "Inferno Curse."

Pearl's "Guard Heal" has been removed.

Pearl's "Resurrection" now costs 1 more MP and has been reduced in rarity from ★★ to ★.

Pearl's "Cure Link" has been changed to "Cure Heal." While the recovery value is small, it can remove adverse states from all allies within range.

Pearl's "Life Trade" has been added. This skill incapacitates one ally within range, and then revives that ally.

Black Diamond's "Daikokuken" has been changed to "Drawing a Deal." This is a powerful attack skill, but it has a large recoil. If the HP of the incapacitated ally reaches 0 due to recoil damage, the ally will be incapacitated. Hint: The attack power increase from Black Diamond's "Self-Harm" ability continues even if the ally is incapacitated.

Morion's "Trinity Bomb" and "Rainbow Burst" have been removed.

Morion's "Trinity Bomb" has been removed.

Added "Mortal Burst" to Morion. This is an extremely powerful attack skill, but the ally will be incapacitated after using it.

Added "Genocide Nova" to Morion. This is an extremely wide-area, high-powered area attack skill, but the ally will be incapacitated after using it.

Added the "Light Blue Ribbon" relic. Even if an ally is incapacitated at the end of battle, their MP will not be reduced to 0, but will instead be reduced by 25% of their current MP.