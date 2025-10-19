🤖 New Character

“Oto Yukino”

The 6th playable character has been added!

You can unlock her by clearing Area “Adachi” on HARD difficulty.







This character’s initial equipment is “Cold Energy,” which performs an area attack in the direction she faces.

She also starts with a wolf companion by her side.

Additionally, as a unique trait, she gains +50% EXP.



Please try unlocking and playing with this new character!



⚔️ New Equipment

Pocket: “Pager”

Rotates around the player.







Rotates around the player. Pocket: “Pill Case”

Increases the effect of Supplements, EXO Injections, Cupcakes, and Macarons.







Increases the effect of Supplements, EXO Injections, Cupcakes, and Macarons. Pocket: “Hand Warmer”

Provides automatic HP recovery.







Provides automatic HP recovery. Bag: “Hammer”

Increases damage to Nests and Obstacles.







Increases damage to Nests and Obstacles. Bag: “Portable Game Console”

Enhances the effects of certain Pocket-type equipment.





🌟 Other Updates

When you destroy an enemy nest, a new item called “Electro Essence” will now drop during the run, increasing your attack power.







A new type of yellow treasure chest can now appear.







“Sniper Rifle” has been slightly nerfed.



Hoshi Arashi now has a special effect: “Max HP +1.”



Amano Yoru now has a special effect: “+50% Gold Gain.”



🧹 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where bag equipment would overflow outside the equipment selection screen.



Fixed a bug where the effects of Hourglass and Green Crystal would persist even after clearing a stage.



Hello everyone!Since the last update, I’ve made a number of improvements and additions, so I’d like to share the details with you!That’s all for this update!I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who reported bugs, shared screenshots on social media, posted gameplay videos, or streamed the game during this period!I’d also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who left a STEAM review.Your feedback is the greatest encouragement for me!If you haven’t written a review yet, please consider doing so—it really helps a lot!I’ll continue working on future updates, so please look forward to what’s coming next!