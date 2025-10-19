 Skip to content
Major 19 October 2025 Build 20451110 Edited 19 October 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Update]

  1. Add skip button in Story mode

  2. Fix Unity CVE-2025-59489 Vulnerability

  3. Fix the bug that game may crash at startup

  4. Update official website url

Changed files in this update

Windows phantom-typer Content Depot 1439011
