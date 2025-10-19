[Update]
Add skip button in Story mode
Fix Unity CVE-2025-59489 Vulnerability
Fix the bug that game may crash at startup
Update official website url
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
[Update]
Add skip button in Story mode
Fix Unity CVE-2025-59489 Vulnerability
Fix the bug that game may crash at startup
Update official website url
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update