Patch Notes:

-Farm House is now accessible, detailed, and with new loot and furniture. (no lore yet I am planning on going through the entire map for 1.2 and adding more lore/cool details)

-Added details around the map

-Made fog better

-Fixed Rake not being able to walk off ledges causing navigation issues

-Added “Are you sure you would like quit to main menu” to stop player leaving unintentionally

-Added new lighting setting

Fixes:

-Rake now cant die while screaming or attacking

-Fixed being able to walk under bridge on river

-Rake can no longer climb mailboxes

-Updated credits

-Fixed night vision being hard to pickup

-Fixed some nav issues

Known Issues:

-Mititary base has zone around it that transitions to thunder storm way to fast so it looks like the weather is bugging out when you walk in and out if it

If you run into any bugs/issues, want to keep up with the latest announcements, progress updates, and new videos, or want to suggest something please join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Ah5z5kp7SE