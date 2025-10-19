 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20451029 Edited 19 October 2025 – 00:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we’ve received from everyone on Discord and Steam,

we’ve made the following fixes:

New Features

Addition of a feature to discard items

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link