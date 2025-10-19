#Changelog 0.95.0
#Improvements
Projectile Behavior Now Free: The Projectile behavior is now unlocked from the start, making it the default behavior when you select nodes. This gives you immediate access to basic projectile attacks without needing to meet any requirements.
Boost System Unlocked Earlier: The boost system now unlocks when you reach level 3 instead of requiring 10,000 coins and level 10. This means you can start using boosts much earlier in your gameplay!
#Fixed Issues
Synergy Effects Now Stack Properly: When multiple beat types (Bass, Midrange, Treble) boost the same stat like Launch Force or Projectile Count, their effects now combine instead of canceling each other out. Your synergy bonuses will be much more powerful!
Tooltips Stay On Screen: Tooltips no longer get cut off near the edges, even on 4K displays. They now stay fully visible so you can always read them.
Changed files in this update