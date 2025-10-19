 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 October 2025 Build 20451018 Edited 19 October 2025 – 00:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

#Changelog 0.95.0

#Improvements

  • Projectile Behavior Now Free: The Projectile behavior is now unlocked from the start, making it the default behavior when you select nodes. This gives you immediate access to basic projectile attacks without needing to meet any requirements.

  • Boost System Unlocked Earlier: The boost system now unlocks when you reach level 3 instead of requiring 10,000 coins and level 10. This means you can start using boosts much earlier in your gameplay!

#Fixed Issues

  • Synergy Effects Now Stack Properly: When multiple beat types (Bass, Midrange, Treble) boost the same stat like Launch Force or Projectile Count, their effects now combine instead of canceling each other out. Your synergy bonuses will be much more powerful!

  • Tooltips Stay On Screen: Tooltips no longer get cut off near the edges, even on 4K displays. They now stay fully visible so you can always read them.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3363571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link