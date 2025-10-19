 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20450957 Edited 19 October 2025 – 00:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch

The core game engine as I'm sure folks know was patched to address a certain issue with the core engine. For us that meant a full build to update libs. This build includes this update

  • Library update forced due to Unity security issue

  • Fixed missing refs due to Library update

Fixes

  • Fixed warnings in debug systems when they initialize before remote config

  • Fixed bad spelling errors

  • Slight offset shift in capsule collider so character doesn't float

  • Fixing height of lobby character

  • PTO-466, PTO-1174 Pause Settings - no confirmation of positive changes, now confirms on exit

  • PTO-1163 Player can walk through pencil (zipline start/end)

  • PTO-1841 Zipline prompts with key use too small a font

  • PTO-1208 Wind zone makes it easy to get onto shelf

  • Confirm Range for weapons is coming from remote config

  • Rename internal items in prep for new items

  • Making sure the debug stuff doesn't show up in production builds

  • Completed proper credits page

  • Debug system updates (internal use)

    • Updated debug system to use the debug action maps so they can be eliminated in production builds

    • Bug fix debug marketing camera into levels to make screen shots easier

    • Cleaning up the debug system to have better help and use the std input system - easier to know what's doing what

  • Fixed Friends Demo issue sometimes not connecting to Full Private Games with code

Features

  • Removed placeholder X for dead soldier

  • Units retain weapon on unit swap

  • Bot unit experimental navigation on test level - hidden in this release

Changed files in this update

