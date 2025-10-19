Patch
The core game engine as I'm sure folks know was patched to address a certain issue with the core engine. For us that meant a full build to update libs. This build includes this update
Library update forced due to Unity security issue
Fixed missing refs due to Library update
Fixes
Fixed warnings in debug systems when they initialize before remote config
Fixed bad spelling errors
Slight offset shift in capsule collider so character doesn't float
Fixing height of lobby character
PTO-466, PTO-1174 Pause Settings - no confirmation of positive changes, now confirms on exit
PTO-1163 Player can walk through pencil (zipline start/end)
PTO-1841 Zipline prompts with key use too small a font
PTO-1208 Wind zone makes it easy to get onto shelf
Confirm Range for weapons is coming from remote config
Rename internal items in prep for new items
Making sure the debug stuff doesn't show up in production builds
Completed proper credits page
Debug system updates (internal use)
Updated debug system to use the debug action maps so they can be eliminated in production builds
Bug fix debug marketing camera into levels to make screen shots easier
Cleaning up the debug system to have better help and use the std input system - easier to know what's doing what
Fixed Friends Demo issue sometimes not connecting to Full Private Games with code
Features
Removed placeholder X for dead soldier
Units retain weapon on unit swap
Bot unit experimental navigation on test level - hidden in this release
Changed files in this update