Patch

The core game engine as I'm sure folks know was patched to address a certain issue with the core engine. For us that meant a full build to update libs. This build includes this update

Library update forced due to Unity security issue

Fixed missing refs due to Library update



Fixes

Fixed warnings in debug systems when they initialize before remote config

Fixed bad spelling errors

Slight offset shift in capsule collider so character doesn't float

Fixing height of lobby character

PTO-466, PTO-1174 Pause Settings - no confirmation of positive changes, now confirms on exit

PTO-1163 Player can walk through pencil (zipline start/end)

PTO-1841 Zipline prompts with key use too small a font

PTO-1208 Wind zone makes it easy to get onto shelf

Confirm Range for weapons is coming from remote config

Rename internal items in prep for new items

Making sure the debug stuff doesn't show up in production builds

Completed proper credits page

Debug system updates (internal use) Updated debug system to use the debug action maps so they can be eliminated in production builds Bug fix debug marketing camera into levels to make screen shots easier Cleaning up the debug system to have better help and use the std input system - easier to know what's doing what

Fixed Friends Demo issue sometimes not connecting to Full Private Games with code

Features