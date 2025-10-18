 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20450913
Update notes via Steam Community
We slightly underutilized the Spirit Orb mechanics by not emitting varying spirit types in 3 out of 5 cases - this has been addressed!

Additionally, we fixed a bug where character inputs showed even during Battle Results in some cases.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3089801
