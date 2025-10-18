New

Survival Mode - Last as long as you can against endless waves of Humans. Gain an evolution point each wave and a mutation point every 7 waves. How long can you survive? This first map is just the start of this mode. Please let me know your feedback while we iterate on new maps and the mode overall.



5 New achievements for Survival mode.



Update

Builders will now smart spread out to build uncompleted structures, instead of conga lining to a single structure until its completed.

Builders now check if they want to goo every 1 second, instead of just checking if they want to goo when they step off goo. This will result in more gooing overall when you don't have auto goo turned on.

Bug fixes

Fixed a strange delete bug that would allow you to delete a building twice.



Balance



Rebalanced the ‘combat rating’ stats of the Human units. This will change the types and amounts of units the AI will send out on attack waves. Generally less missile lads and commandos will be attacking, flamers will come a little more often.