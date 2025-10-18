 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20450739 Edited 18 October 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🐸 To celebrate Halloween, everyone who logs in until November 18th will receive an exclusive Halloween skin! Don't miss out!

🍄If you have any feedback, curiosity, suggestion, or found any bug, please share it with us on our Discord Forum! Stay froggy!

Windows 64-bit Depot 2807241
