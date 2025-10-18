 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20450728 Edited 19 October 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted Medal and Trophy times for PRIX, making the Legend rank actually... possible. Whoops
  • PRIX is now included in the Superboard
  • Added a kill trigger beneath PRIX
  • Fixed a bug where quitting to title while watching a Demo with its Ghost Line enabled would cause the line to be visible on the title screen




Changed files in this update

Depot 2560051
