- Adjusted Medal and Trophy times for PRIX, making the Legend rank actually... possible. Whoops
- PRIX is now included in the Superboard
- Added a kill trigger beneath PRIX
- Fixed a bug where quitting to title while watching a Demo with its Ghost Line enabled would cause the line to be visible on the title screen
v19.10.2025
