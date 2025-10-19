Patch Notes
- Removed error messages that appeared during fishing.
- You can now purchase multiple paid Aquarooms.
- Improved Aquaroom loading speed.
- Partially fixed character synchronization issues.
- Inserted some code related to upcoming quest features.
