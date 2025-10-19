 Skip to content
19 October 2025 Build 20450656 Edited 19 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’re sorry that preparing this patch took longer than expected. We identified several issues in the engine we use, and fixing them required additional time.

Patch Notes


  • Removed error messages that appeared during fishing.

  • You can now purchase multiple paid Aquarooms.

  • Improved Aquaroom loading speed.

  • Partially fixed character synchronization issues.

  • Inserted some code related to upcoming quest features.

