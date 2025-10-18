Power Bash ability can now be used while unarmed, instead of only with blunt weapons. Fixed a major bug with ability targeting from a recent patch, but I already mentioned that.

Mainly added more romance. SPOILERS below.

SPOILERS:

If Dabi is rejected in Ch.3, she will now bang Minax in Ch.4 and they both get +1 Willpower (flirting dialogue added).

If Sebastius is rejected in Ch.3, he will now bang Oakia in Ch.4 and they both get +1 Willpower (flirting dialogue added).

Player can now bang Lara in Ch.5 with Sophistication ability and Guard rep, new ending slide and achievement.

Complete list of changes:

-Power Bash can now be used while unarmed (updated Player's Manual).

-Fixed MAJOR bug from recent patch where ability targeting wasn't working.

-Player now has another opportunity for sex with a non-party member in Ch.5.

-Party members now romance each other in Ch.4 if rejected by player, gaining permanent skill increases.

-New sound effect for successfully playing music for gratuity: clap.wav.

-Added and improved some party dialogue, new ending slide.

-New rep and achievement: Lara's Lover.