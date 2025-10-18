Power Bash ability can now be used while unarmed, instead of only with blunt weapons. Fixed a major bug with ability targeting from a recent patch, but I already mentioned that.
Mainly added more romance. SPOILERS below.
SPOILERS:
If Dabi is rejected in Ch.3, she will now bang Minax in Ch.4 and they both get +1 Willpower (flirting dialogue added).
If Sebastius is rejected in Ch.3, he will now bang Oakia in Ch.4 and they both get +1 Willpower (flirting dialogue added).
Player can now bang Lara in Ch.5 with Sophistication ability and Guard rep, new ending slide and achievement.
Complete list of changes:
-Power Bash can now be used while unarmed (updated Player's Manual).
-Fixed MAJOR bug from recent patch where ability targeting wasn't working.
-Player now has another opportunity for sex with a non-party member in Ch.5.
-Party members now romance each other in Ch.4 if rejected by player, gaining permanent skill increases.
-New sound effect for successfully playing music for gratuity: clap.wav.
-Added and improved some party dialogue, new ending slide.
-New rep and achievement: Lara's Lover.
