 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20450649 Edited 18 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Power Bash ability can now be used while unarmed, instead of only with blunt weapons. Fixed a major bug with ability targeting from a recent patch, but I already mentioned that.

Mainly added more romance. SPOILERS below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WpVmr0uacc

SPOILERS:

If Dabi is rejected in Ch.3, she will now bang Minax in Ch.4 and they both get +1 Willpower (flirting dialogue added).

If Sebastius is rejected in Ch.3, he will now bang Oakia in Ch.4 and they both get +1 Willpower (flirting dialogue added).

Player can now bang Lara in Ch.5 with Sophistication ability and Guard rep, new ending slide and achievement.

Complete list of changes:

-Power Bash can now be used while unarmed (updated Player's Manual).

-Fixed MAJOR bug from recent patch where ability targeting wasn't working.

-Player now has another opportunity for sex with a non-party member in Ch.5.

-Party members now romance each other in Ch.4 if rejected by player, gaining permanent skill increases.

-New sound effect for successfully playing music for gratuity: clap.wav.

-Added and improved some party dialogue, new ending slide.

-New rep and achievement: Lara's Lover.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link