🛠️ PC Master Aim — Major Update!
This update is just the beginning of a series of continuous, major updates for PC Master Aim. It brings a big leap forward, focusing on simplicity, quality, and future expandability. Here’s what’s new:
✨ Complete Selector Page Overhaul
The entire Select Page UI has been redesigned — simpler, cleaner, and easier to navigate.
🧩 Introducing the Native .PCMA Crosshair Format
With our latest update, we're replacing static crosshair images with our new, native .PCMA format.
🔄 What it is: A dedicated, vector-based file format for app crosshairs.
✨ Enhanced Quality: Crosshairs are now generated as scalable vector shapes, allowing enhanced scaling without quality loss, The drawn pixels are now rendered using a nearest-neighbor algorithm as well, ensuring crisp, pixel-perfect clarity every time.
🚀 Built for the Future: The .PCMA format is more than a file; it's a new platform. It creates a pipeline for a dynamic ecosystem where crosshairs are fully re-editable, shareable blueprints. This paves the way for an integrated workshop, version control for your designs, and advanced properties that go far beyond static images, fostering a new level of community collaboration and continuous customization.
🌟 Quality of Life & Polish
👁️ Visible Toolbar Toggle – A clear and accessible visibility toggle is now available directly on the toolbar for instant control.
🔊 Enhanced Audio Feedback – New sounds have been added throughout the app, making the experience feel more responsive and alive.
⚙️ Stability Improvements – This release includes various bug fixes and under-the-hood optimizations for a smoother, more stable application.
🚧 What’s Next
I know it’s been a while since the last update, and I truly appreciate your patience. My commitment is fully renewed — this is just the beginning. I’m dedicated to making PC Master Aim the best crosshair app on the market, with many exciting updates coming very soon.
⚠️ Note: Future updates to the
.PCMA format may temporarily affect current designs. If you’re planning big projects, we recommend waiting for the next updates before finalizing them.
Changed files in this update