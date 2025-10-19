🛠️ PC Master Aim — Major Update!

This update is just the beginning of a series of continuous, major updates for PC Master Aim. It brings a big leap forward, focusing on simplicity, quality, and future expandability. Here’s what’s new:



✨ Complete Selector Page Overhaul

The entire Select Page UI has been redesigned — simpler, cleaner, and easier to navigate.





🧩 Introducing the Native .PCMA Crosshair Format

With our latest update, we're replacing static crosshair images with our new, native .PCMA format.

🔄 What it is: A dedicated, vector-based file format for app crosshairs.

✨ Enhanced Quality: Crosshairs are now generated as scalable vector shapes, allowing enhanced scaling without quality loss, The drawn pixels are now rendered using a nearest-neighbor algorithm as well, ensuring crisp, pixel-perfect clarity every time.

🚀 Built for the Future: The .PCMA format is more than a file; it's a new platform. It creates a pipeline for a dynamic ecosystem where crosshairs are fully re-editable, shareable blueprints. This paves the way for an integrated workshop, version control for your designs, and advanced properties that go far beyond static images, fostering a new level of community collaboration and continuous customization.

🌟 Quality of Life & Polish

👁️ Visible Toolbar Toggle – A clear and accessible visibility toggle is now available directly on the toolbar for instant control.

🔊 Enhanced Audio Feedback – New sounds have been added throughout the app, making the experience feel more responsive and alive.

⚙️ Stability Improvements – This release includes various bug fixes and under-the-hood optimizations for a smoother, more stable application.

🚧 What’s Next

I know it’s been a while since the last update, and I truly appreciate your patience. My commitment is fully renewed — this is just the beginning. I’m dedicated to making PC Master Aim the best crosshair app on the market, with many exciting updates coming very soon.