A few things have happened since we last spoke, which have delayed things a little, so I'm very sorry for the longer time between updates - I had surgery which knocked me a back a bit, and then my cat of 12 years died :(

Oh and my wife is super pregnant with a human child at the moment, so there's a lot going on there, too.

Without further ado here are the patch notes.

FIXED

Fixed some nav issues on certain plots.

Fixed some typos.

Fixed plague lasting too long in some situations.

Fixed an issue where a character could get stuck off map in some cases.

Fixed some productions not showing skill level.

Fixed an old automation bug with farms that could happen in some instances.

Fixed an automation bug where items on your do not transport list, would be transported.

Fixed a bug where some monks and orphans could sleep in abbots house.

Fixed a “guard building” loop for Hyrmenn.

Small trap profile pic has been fixed.

Fixed starting and stopping when moving to a hunting target from far away.

When trading with your spouse, you will no longer see their money - since that's already your money.

Selling cart when hauling it causes issues no longer.

You can no longer manually offer longhouse for rent.

Fixed some UI issues.

Fixed a super easy relationship exploit.

CHANGED/TWEAKED

Added a notification that tells you if a guard has been dispatched when you’re caught being naughty.

With foraging is off, coops will no longer be built as misc buildings.

Peeking can now tell you what upgrades are applied to a building. It is also now faster to do.

When in conversation, relationship is now displayed.,

In the relationship window it will now show you the count of people found in a search.

Removed slander notification for people spreading slander about you to strangers, there will still be a relationship penalty between you and the person they slander you to. If they slander you to one of your friends, your friend will alert you. Also, tweaked the frequency that slander can happen.

The game now displays numbers on the filters in map mode.

You can now right click on people in relationship window.

Automation window - now shows recipe for item you’re adding to priority items.

Nearby trade inventories of buildings now show the building’s custom name.

Fields will now display the season requirements on each crop type when selecting a crop to plant.

The production progress indicator will now show when the game is paused.

Assigned productions now show the recipes when you hover over them.

Rooms/sheds upgrades now relocate any nearby carts so they don’t get trapped.

When the shift is over, production indicators will now continue to show.

When transferring a worker, their summed skill for that job type is now shown.

You can now educate workers when they are working. They will stop work briefly to learn the thing you have to teach, and then continue work.

Refined wording in the employment screen to be more clear about why someone cannot be employed.

Hovering over productions will no show a countdown as well as the % complete.

Added more information for each recipe in building info.

Clicking an ingredient in the recipe window will open the market compare to that item.

Right clicking an inventory item will open market compare and filter to that item.

Sick workers try to continue their last task when going back to work.

Begging balance has been tweaked a lot to bring it into align with other similar systems.

Tweaked weapon tooltips to better describe what they do.

Disabled forage command on spouse when foraging is off.

You will no longer consume drinks automatically when hungry.

Added rarity to production event notifications.

Less damage from Seax.

When going to bed, your character will now default to run.

Hire window now remains open when hiring people.

Vikings will now leave if they run out of places to loot.

Tweaked the horse follow mode to try and keep it out of your way.

Crops will now show 'growing' when you hover over them in the UI, when they are growing.

NEW

New advanced gameplay setting - no player aging.

New advanced gameplay setting - max number of common production events per day.

Automation - you can now set the number of productions to wait for when transporting with the periodically option.

Exquisite Bows have been added. They can be made by chance when you have skilled workers making normal bows. Exquisite bows have a higher range than normal bows.

Pet hens can now surprise you with eggs when you are sleeping at home.

Weapons can now inflict ‘bleeding’ which causes damage over time. Can be healed with Balm. Some weapons cause bleeding better than others.

A new start added for Defenascir - Escaped Prisoner - which makes things a little harder.

You can now drop items from your pockets or pack. Dropping items will create a little sack on the ground which the AI can pickup.

Added a new 'Management' system which allows you to purchase the 'Management' upgrade for a businesses and then assign a manager - this works with both automation and manual control. Managers do not work, but rather they provide a continuous supervision buff to increase the production rate of all items being made at that builder. The higher their supervise skill, the higher the buff they provide.

I have also created a translation system that I have started adding into the back end of the game, you won't see any changes yet - but there is magic happening behind the scenes. I've also got a new knowledge base system that I am building that will embed directly into the game, rather than relying on the Wiki. I'm also now ready to dedicate more time to the new map and the Danegeld system.

I hope this update has one or two things that you can enjoy! Again, sorry for the delay.

Much love,

Atorcoppe.