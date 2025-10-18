1.61 -

General Fixes



- Made controls on the map screen more reliable.



- Bug fixed where the camera would rotate awkwardly on an unknown axis while rotating on the minimap screen.



- Fixed a bug where sometimes you couldn’t delete save files on PC



- Hitboxes adjusted on some enemies



- Animations adjusted on some enemies



Combat Overhaul



- Difficulty of combat raised across the board. Enemies have more health and are more resilient and have a few more generic abilities.



- Added stagger system to enemies. Average enemies can no longer be permanently stunlocked off of the first hit. The player will have to do full combos in order to break their defences, which then allows them to be staggered and stunlocked as they could be originally. Enemies can also recover their defences quite quickly if the pressure is let up, meaning that you have to focus an enemy down!



- Added critical strikes to enemies. About 20% of attacks will now be ‘critical strikes’. A critical strike will make the enemy glow purple, afterwards they will do an attack that is immune to stagger and deals extra damage. Be prepared to dodge these attacks if you’re uncertain how much health the enemy has left!



- A few tweaks to game feel to hopefully make combat more enjoyable if not still a bit simple.



Audio



- Added audio that was missing from important items. Doors, breakable rocks, etc.



- Added better quality and more interesting sound effects to most enemies, higher bitrate and impact sounds.



- Audio tweaks with the goal of making the game have more impact