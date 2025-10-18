Version 0.2.6.0 Happy Halloween

Updates:

Grim is back with a vengeance — and he’s brought a friend, Pumpkin Jack!

Visit the brand-new area: Haven Hallows.

How do I participate in the event?

To join the event, simply gain experience!

Our new event system rolls a chance to reward you with Pumpkins every time you gain XP.

What can I gain from the event?

All previous Halloween rewards are available again for players who missed them last time.

Plus, a new Ghost Bloob recolour has been added!

How long will the event last?

This is a permanent event that will be updated each year.

What New cosmetics can I unlock?

Four brand-new hats, including one designed by our community member Pearlie!

Three new wing/back cosmetics.

What Else can I find?

Six brand-new Souls to collect — can you find them all?

Three brand-new rare items have been added to the Item Compendium.

Additional Updates

The Thief’s Log and Bestiary now save automatically when you complete a log.

A Brand New World Map by our community member Brownii.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Item Compendium missing the Cape of Hearts.

Fixed Dexterity Boots tooltips displaying incorrectly.

Fixed Forager’s Charm tooltip when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Thief’s Log did not correctly show the notification upon completing a log.