18 October 2025 Build 20450451
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Daily Rewards

  • Added daily rewards button to the bottom bar - claim 5 minutes of progression once every 24 hours

  • Red notification indicator appears when rewards are unclaimed

Unit Morale System

  • Wiggling and giggling with your units now has purpose! Click units 3-5 times to fill their morale bar

  • Inspired units gain a +50% movement speed buff for 20 seconds with a visual effect

  • Tutorial explainer: "Raise morale by interacting with your units, if their morale is happy enough they'll become inspired and move 50% faster!"

Machine Max Count

  • Machine limits are now station-wide instead of per-floor

  • Added tutorial tip when hitting machine max: "If you hit the machine max, your technicians won't be able to place more machines, make sure your baristas can keep up!"

Enhanced Visual & Audio Feedback

  • Boss defeats now feature dramatic visual effects - watch them fall like a cardboard cutout with a geyser of coffee cups!

  • Coffee particle spray erupts from the boss when clicked or hit by fighter units

  • Stronger audio feedback and visual effects when starting deck construction

  • Achievement claims now feature smooth color transitions from grey to colored icons with particle bursts and coffee icon animations

UI Improvements

  • Prestige upgrade benefits are now visible in the token shop

  • Deck buttons redesigned with dynamic creation and vertical separators

  • Deck names in unit list are now clickable to collapse/expand sections

  • Max unit count displayed in unit buy buttons

  • Floor quick select added for easier navigation

Bug Fixes

Prestige & Progression

  • Fixed tokens not being awarded when prestiging

  • Fixed final units (Pick-Up Pup, Mod-Bod) becoming unavailable after prestige

  • Fixed reactor construction issues after first prestige

  • Fixed deck buttons not appearing after prestige or when reloading the game

Deck Construction

  • Fixed Deck 6 construction alert constantly triggering

  • Fixed Deck 4 visibility issues

  • Fixed deck construction progress bar not resetting when resetting game data

  • Fixed deck construction completion notification positioning

UI & Audio

  • Fixed bottom bar losing labels after reaching five floors

  • Fixed Rush Hour and Boss Fight music overlapping

  • Fixed settings apply button logic

  • Fixed pause menu not hiding tutorial overlay

  • Fixed info pop-ups displaying off-screen

  • Fixed token projection showing empty tooltips

  • Fixed health inspector alert styling

Units & Combat

  • Fixed units not returning to squash/stretch animation after wiggling

  • Boss now properly reloads when loading a saved game

  • Rebalanced user clicks and attack units

  • Reduced Health Inspector health to 999,999

Achievements & DLC

  • Fixed achievements not being claimable

  • Fixed achievement notification dots not appearing

  • Fixed DLC icons missing and not being treated as DLC content

