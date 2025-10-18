New Features
Daily Rewards
Added daily rewards button to the bottom bar - claim 5 minutes of progression once every 24 hours
Red notification indicator appears when rewards are unclaimed
Unit Morale System
Wiggling and giggling with your units now has purpose! Click units 3-5 times to fill their morale bar
Inspired units gain a +50% movement speed buff for 20 seconds with a visual effect
Tutorial explainer: "Raise morale by interacting with your units, if their morale is happy enough they'll become inspired and move 50% faster!"
Machine Max Count
Machine limits are now station-wide instead of per-floor
Added tutorial tip when hitting machine max: "If you hit the machine max, your technicians won't be able to place more machines, make sure your baristas can keep up!"
Enhanced Visual & Audio Feedback
Boss defeats now feature dramatic visual effects - watch them fall like a cardboard cutout with a geyser of coffee cups!
Coffee particle spray erupts from the boss when clicked or hit by fighter units
Stronger audio feedback and visual effects when starting deck construction
Achievement claims now feature smooth color transitions from grey to colored icons with particle bursts and coffee icon animations
UI Improvements
Prestige upgrade benefits are now visible in the token shop
Deck buttons redesigned with dynamic creation and vertical separators
Deck names in unit list are now clickable to collapse/expand sections
Max unit count displayed in unit buy buttons
Floor quick select added for easier navigation
Bug Fixes
Prestige & Progression
Fixed tokens not being awarded when prestiging
Fixed final units (Pick-Up Pup, Mod-Bod) becoming unavailable after prestige
Fixed reactor construction issues after first prestige
Fixed deck buttons not appearing after prestige or when reloading the game
Deck Construction
Fixed Deck 6 construction alert constantly triggering
Fixed Deck 4 visibility issues
Fixed deck construction progress bar not resetting when resetting game data
Fixed deck construction completion notification positioning
UI & Audio
Fixed bottom bar losing labels after reaching five floors
Fixed Rush Hour and Boss Fight music overlapping
Fixed settings apply button logic
Fixed pause menu not hiding tutorial overlay
Fixed info pop-ups displaying off-screen
Fixed token projection showing empty tooltips
Fixed health inspector alert styling
Units & Combat
Fixed units not returning to squash/stretch animation after wiggling
Boss now properly reloads when loading a saved game
Rebalanced user clicks and attack units
Reduced Health Inspector health to 999,999
Achievements & DLC
Fixed achievements not being claimable
Fixed achievement notification dots not appearing
Fixed DLC icons missing and not being treated as DLC content