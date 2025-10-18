Researcher offline progression now factors in compounding stacks (based on the random research compounding stack value),

Running the game in a non 16:9 aspect ratio no longer causes some map icons to be a little off from where they should be,

Skill cooldowns no longer get unintentionally reset when rebirthing a different class once class swap is unlocked,

The backup timer no longer restarts when you backup your save before the bonus is back,

Fixed an issue where rebirthing sometimes shuts off autofarm,

Fixed an issue where rebirthing during post battle recovery can lock out the dungeon select dropdown,

The Parry Swing and Don't Crit Yourself perks were moved lower in the perk tree so it's clearer that you need Autoskill: Brace for Impact in order to unlock Parry Swing,