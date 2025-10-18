 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20450448 Edited 18 October 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Researcher offline progression now factors in compounding stacks (based on the random research compounding stack value),

  • Running the game in a non 16:9 aspect ratio no longer causes some map icons to be a little off from where they should be,

  • Skill cooldowns no longer get unintentionally reset when rebirthing a different class once class swap is unlocked,

  • The backup timer no longer restarts when you backup your save before the bonus is back,

  • Fixed an issue where rebirthing sometimes shuts off autofarm,

  • Fixed an issue where rebirthing during post battle recovery can lock out the dungeon select dropdown,

  • The Parry Swing and Don't Crit Yourself perks were moved lower in the perk tree so it's clearer that you need Autoskill: Brace for Impact in order to unlock Parry Swing,

  • Fixed a few typos

Changed files in this update

