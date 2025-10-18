 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20450362 Edited 18 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue in [b]EAO 15.1 (Medium & Hard difficulties) where the mission would immediately trigger a Victory upon loading. The level now plays as intended.

Minor mission data and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2088551
