Candylar is out of the oven and it’s hot Hot HOT!! No time to wait for it to cool, let's sink our teeth in and get a big bite of the sweetest set this side of the Milky Way. If this is your first time hearing about it, check out all the sweet details!

Candylar - The Sweet Set

Candylar is a full set of over 100 sweet characters, treasures and spells! Summon massive Cookie Golems, Find the Magical Piping Bag and blast your opponents with the Frosting Dragon!

There are New Free Captains and even more in the shop!

Free Captains

Premium Captains

Check out the full list of spoilers!

Victory Loot - An Innovative New Way to Unlock Cards

We've got a new exciting way to collect cards in Once Upon a Galaxy.

Introducing Victory Loot!

When you get top 3 in an Async Lobby, you will now unlock all collectable cards on the last board you played against in addition to the normal random card unlocks!

This sweet bonus should give you tons of new unlocks as you play!

Card Changes

Early boards were edging a touch more powerful than we had anticipated. Nesting Scrubfowl in particular was providing just a few too many stats early, especially when an early silver and gold was found. We’ve decided to scrub off the additional Health to help bring it back into line while still allowing it to enable early plays.

Another tweak to help fight powerful early games, we’ve knocked Navii down from Rare to Uncommon. This will allow her to be found earlier and goldened more often.

Like with Nesting Scrubfowl, Sailor’s Spinach was supplying just a bit too much pop when found early. We all love that early punch so we pumped the Attack and reduced the Health to help lessen full heart damage early in games.

For now we’ve decided to cut Buried Chest. Candylar has brought a bunch of good ways to get uncommon treasures and we really want to give them more chances to shine.

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Jasmine Dragon and similar effects now reset their counters if you have replaced them after they triggered

Transformed characters mid-fight now keep damage that was done to them prior to transformation

Goat-T was being greedy and wasn’t tracking previous captains cloned. We’ve fed him a shoe and now he’s content to work as intended.

Shoemaker Elves now only works on discovered Treasures.

Lesser Mimic now correctly copies stat increase to treasures buffed with Shoemaker Elves

Galaxy Pass timer now shows hours or minutes when under 1 day left

Gem reward for completed captains down from 10 to 5, due to increased card unlock rates

What a Year

Many of you have played the base set of Galaxy for hundreds of hours and we are truly touched and feel all of the love from this community. The release of Candylar marks a monumental moment for us, as this is the first new expansion of many more to come. We have spent copious hours building a set that we hope fills your hours with sweet fun and joy. Without further ado, Candylar: The Sweet Set is now live.

See you in the stars!