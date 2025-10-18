-Fixed a slight inefficiency with projectile destruction
-Lowered the required mass for materiaphage boss to spawn
-Made frenzied materiaphage grow faster
-Made materiaphage slightly slower
-Fixed a bug that 1.6.1 caused that made it so the materiaphage boss couldn't spawn if there were other materiaphage
Update 1.6.2
Update notes via Steam Community
