 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20450290 Edited 18 October 2025 – 21:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a slight inefficiency with projectile destruction
-Lowered the required mass for materiaphage boss to spawn
-Made frenzied materiaphage grow faster
-Made materiaphage slightly slower
-Fixed a bug that 1.6.1 caused that made it so the materiaphage boss couldn't spawn if there were other materiaphage

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3830301
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3830302
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link