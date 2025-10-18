Two Major bugs were reported by players which should now be addressed:
1) Under some very specific circumstances, it was possible for the Forest shop to freeze while generating characters and relics. This issue should now be resolved. Playtesting for this error is quite challenging as the odds of it happening are actually quite low. Please report any issue observed in the shops. THANK YOU!
2) A major bug prevented players from entering the lowest level of the Collector Clubhouse without the game becoming soft-locked. This issue is now resolved.
Thank you all for your patience and reporting any issues. I will usually be able to respond and patch same day. I appreciate your feedback and apologize for the inconvenience of waiting for a fix.
PIXEL PIXIE 2.3.1 LIVE - Two Major Bug fixes
