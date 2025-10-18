You dont need to hold shift to run now, You quickly pick up pace till you reach max speed. You reach max speed after dashing.



Pogo is not on press and a lot of the startup has been descreased. Now you pogo a lot faster.



Controller support is... eehhh. It should work. Please remap your buttons because now its just whatever. Together we can find a good enough base setup. Idk if some stuff doesnt work because you know I havent tested it that in dept.



There is also some other stuff I added because new content is being made and I am too lazy to keep mutliple branches for this kind of stuff. Enjoy! Also blues have fun finding the bird again!