 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Keeper Fellowship ARC Raiders New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20449972 Edited 18 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 26:

  • Added 4 mushrooms, each in two variants (straight and natural)

  • Added 1 mushroom dot primitive

  • Added 5 mushroom tree shooters (4 mushrooms + random)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link