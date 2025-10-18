 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449967
Update notes via Steam Community

With Samuel Prince Attorney at Law Chapter 3 launching in less than a week, a few tweaks have been made to chapters 1-2 to hopefully make them a bit more enjoyable. Such changes include but are not limited to updated textures, file optimization, glitch patches, and audio balancing. I hope everyone enjoys chapter 3!

