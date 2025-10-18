Welcome back toasters!

Additions

Added accessibility option for minimizing view-models



Added crouch offset to cheese weapon



Added skimmer as builder mode decoration prop



Added game mutator to disable voting consoles



Added ability to filter objects when using the weapon spanner or character spawnner Remote admin menu



Added ability to grab players as a body shield by pressing the quick melee key behind them



Added Stingray vehicle



Added Stingray vehicle vehicle spawnner



Added a no lives remaining screen for game modes if a player runs out of lives on a game mode (Corruption)



Additions-Builder

Added Game_AddVar (Variable name) = (Value); to builder command object



Added Game_RemVar (Variable name) = (Value); to builder command object



Added Game_ClampVar (Variable name) = (ValueMin),(ValueMax); to builder command object



Command object command Game_ErrorMSG (String); now supports displaying registered variables



Command object command Game_PopMSG (String); now supports displaying registered variables



Changes

Tweaked Hazard armor hands to not clip with weapon geometry



Tactical sprint will now orient the character towards floor angles



Minor CPU optimizations for animation systems



QA improvements to Customization buttons



Texture tweaks to gambling machine icons



Expanded underhigh soft kill barrier size



Improvements to quick melee



juggernaut will now be able to ragdoll players



juggernaut Axe can now block a small percentage of explosion and bullet damage



Weapon Changes

Reverted weapon scope glints to be colored again



Bug Fixes

Fixed customization UI overlapping itself when coloring parts



Fixed intractable levers and valves playing wrong animations if they only execute one event channel



Fixed sentry gun not aiming at targets



Fixed animation error on the sideways chair animation



Fixed weapon and character spawning from remote menu not working for admins or moderators



Fixed bug where vehicle weapons would not be automatically selected when a client entered them



Fixed SM_Builder_Ramp_3 Having wrong origin offsets



Fixed builder mode not clearing maps when exiting to the menu



Fixed builder mode selection when clicking an object at front of the screen while using the transform gizmo



Fixed bug with usable chair that would prevent players from exiting them



Fixed presentation screen at tower having broken UV’s



Community Inventory UI Tweaks by **Mr-milky-way** (made the name also dim when the weapons column was selected.)



Community Inventory UI Tweaks by **Mr-milky-way** (Fixed Bug where when exiting the slot machine the money stayed in it effectively being able to gift money to players via gambling.)



Fixed some TP rotation issues with vehicle passenger seats



Fixed Havoc scope being slightly deformed



Fixes how splash damage is calculated for weapons by the server



Fixed character spectating not working if the player ran out of lives during corruption (Dropship event)



Fixed client-side players not being able to spectate other characters



Fixed Dialogue Object not showing characters, except for Raven, AVA and zombies



Builder mode command object now supports Greater than > and less than < for if checksExample :If (Variable name) < (Value);{;(Add command here)};If (Variable name) > (Value);{;(Add command here)};



