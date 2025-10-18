 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449963 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back toasters!




Additions

  • Added accessibility option for minimizing view-models
  • Added crouch offset to cheese weapon
  • Added skimmer as builder mode decoration prop
  • Added game mutator to disable voting consoles
  • Added ability to filter objects when using the weapon spanner or character spawnner Remote admin menu
  • Added ability to grab players as a body shield by pressing the quick melee key behind them
  • Added Stingray vehicle
  • Added Stingray vehicle vehicle spawnner
  • Added a no lives remaining screen for game modes if a player runs out of lives on a game mode (Corruption)


Additions-Builder

  • Added Game_AddVar (Variable name) = (Value); to builder command object
  • Added Game_RemVar (Variable name) = (Value); to builder command object
  • Added Game_ClampVar (Variable name) = (ValueMin),(ValueMax); to builder command object
  • Command object command Game_ErrorMSG (String); now supports displaying registered variables
  • Command object command Game_PopMSG (String); now supports displaying registered variables


Builder mode command object now supports Greater than > and less than < for if checks
Example :

If (Variable name) < (Value);
{;
(Add command here)
};

If (Variable name) > (Value);
{;
(Add command here)
};


Changes

  • Tweaked Hazard armor hands to not clip with weapon geometry
  • Tactical sprint will now orient the character towards floor angles
  • Minor CPU optimizations for animation systems
  • QA improvements to Customization buttons
  • Texture tweaks to gambling machine icons
  • Expanded underhigh soft kill barrier size
  • Improvements to quick melee
  • juggernaut will now be able to ragdoll players
  • juggernaut Axe can now block a small percentage of explosion and bullet damage


Weapon Changes

  • Reverted weapon scope glints to be colored again


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed customization UI overlapping itself when coloring parts
  • Fixed intractable levers and valves playing wrong animations if they only execute one event channel
  • Fixed sentry gun not aiming at targets
  • Fixed animation error on the sideways chair animation
  • Fixed weapon and character spawning from remote menu not working for admins or moderators
  • Fixed bug where vehicle weapons would not be automatically selected when a client entered them
  • Fixed SM_Builder_Ramp_3 Having wrong origin offsets
  • Fixed builder mode not clearing maps when exiting to the menu
  • Fixed builder mode selection when clicking an object at front of the screen while using the transform gizmo
  • Fixed bug with usable chair that would prevent players from exiting them
  • Fixed presentation screen at tower having broken UV’s
  • Community Inventory UI Tweaks by **Mr-milky-way** (made the name also dim when the weapons column was selected.)
  • Community Inventory UI Tweaks by **Mr-milky-way** (Fixed Bug where when exiting the slot machine the money stayed in it effectively being able to gift money to players via gambling.)
  • Fixed some TP rotation issues with vehicle passenger seats
  • Fixed Havoc scope being slightly deformed
  • Fixes how splash damage is calculated for weapons by the server
  • Fixed character spectating not working if the player ran out of lives during corruption (Dropship event)
  • Fixed client-side players not being able to spectate other characters
  • Fixed Dialogue Object not showing characters, except for Raven, AVA and zombies


