Welcome back toasters!
Additions
- Added accessibility option for minimizing view-models
- Added crouch offset to cheese weapon
- Added skimmer as builder mode decoration prop
- Added game mutator to disable voting consoles
- Added ability to filter objects when using the weapon spanner or character spawnner Remote admin menu
- Added ability to grab players as a body shield by pressing the quick melee key behind them
- Added Stingray vehicle
- Added Stingray vehicle vehicle spawnner
- Added a no lives remaining screen for game modes if a player runs out of lives on a game mode (Corruption)
Additions-Builder
- Added Game_AddVar (Variable name) = (Value); to builder command object
- Added Game_RemVar (Variable name) = (Value); to builder command object
- Added Game_ClampVar (Variable name) = (ValueMin),(ValueMax); to builder command object
- Command object command Game_ErrorMSG (String); now supports displaying registered variables
- Command object command Game_PopMSG (String); now supports displaying registered variables
Builder mode command object now supports Greater than > and less than < for if checks
Example :
If (Variable name) < (Value);
{;
(Add command here)
};
If (Variable name) > (Value);
{;
(Add command here)
};
Changes
- Tweaked Hazard armor hands to not clip with weapon geometry
- Tactical sprint will now orient the character towards floor angles
- Minor CPU optimizations for animation systems
- QA improvements to Customization buttons
- Texture tweaks to gambling machine icons
- Expanded underhigh soft kill barrier size
- Improvements to quick melee
- juggernaut will now be able to ragdoll players
- juggernaut Axe can now block a small percentage of explosion and bullet damage
Weapon Changes
- Reverted weapon scope glints to be colored again
Bug Fixes
- Fixed customization UI overlapping itself when coloring parts
- Fixed intractable levers and valves playing wrong animations if they only execute one event channel
- Fixed sentry gun not aiming at targets
- Fixed animation error on the sideways chair animation
- Fixed weapon and character spawning from remote menu not working for admins or moderators
- Fixed bug where vehicle weapons would not be automatically selected when a client entered them
- Fixed SM_Builder_Ramp_3 Having wrong origin offsets
- Fixed builder mode not clearing maps when exiting to the menu
- Fixed builder mode selection when clicking an object at front of the screen while using the transform gizmo
- Fixed bug with usable chair that would prevent players from exiting them
- Fixed presentation screen at tower having broken UV’s
- Community Inventory UI Tweaks by **Mr-milky-way** (made the name also dim when the weapons column was selected.)
- Community Inventory UI Tweaks by **Mr-milky-way** (Fixed Bug where when exiting the slot machine the money stayed in it effectively being able to gift money to players via gambling.)
- Fixed some TP rotation issues with vehicle passenger seats
- Fixed Havoc scope being slightly deformed
- Fixes how splash damage is calculated for weapons by the server
- Fixed character spectating not working if the player ran out of lives during corruption (Dropship event)
- Fixed client-side players not being able to spectate other characters
- Fixed Dialogue Object not showing characters, except for Raven, AVA and zombies
Our patrons
Evey single ounce of support helps this project move forwards.
https://patreon.com/ToasterArena?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Changed files in this update