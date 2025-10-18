With Samuel Prince Attorney at Law Chapter 3 launching in less than a week, a few tweaks have been made to chapters 1-2 to hopefully make them a bit more enjoyable. Such changes include but are not limited to updated textures, file optimization, glitch patches, and audio balancing. I hope everyone enjoys chapter 3!
Chapter 3 Prerelease Update
Update notes via Steam Community
