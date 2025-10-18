This update is mostly visual improvements to explosions and projectiles. Just to temper expectations a bit... this isn't Reality Break. I'm not a VFX Artist as my main profession, but I think this has been a pretty good overall improvement that should make using weapons and shooting stuff more satisfying.

In addition are the some changes that didn't get done in time for my last update.

Polish Update

That's the Polish language now fully human translated by HAKIMODO. In addition to this I've also dropped the price in Poland by 25% permanently as I feel the old price was a little too high.

Russian Translation

Core systems, Settings, UI and HUD have now been human translated for Russian using the same translator Laious uses for Star Valor. That should be enough to list it as a supported language on the store page. Full human translation for all languages will be done for the 1.0 release.

Next Update

Currently the game limits you to no more than 4 weapons of a single type (Primary, Secondary, etc). Next update will see this limit removed. I have some changes I need to make to slot display in equipment and the ship bar in the HUD then I'm good to go.

I feel this change is going to have such a big impact on gameplay I should probably label it a major update. It's almost certainly going to break some things performance wise if people start rocking huge stacks of Drone Bays and such so that will be fun.

As always full patch notes are below. Enjoy!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• New modifier for Explosive Radius of projectiles added.

• New projectile type added for a new primary weapon.

Balance Changes

• Enemy non-PDL weapons no longer damage the player's constructs or missiles.

• Increased debuff chance, crit chance and velocity of Arrow Launcher.

• Doubled the turn speed of Fire Bolas projectiles and reduced reload time by 75%.

• Reduced reload time of Shurikens by 75%.

• Crit Chance and Debuff Chance are now capped at 100%.

• Increased recharge time of Proton Torpedo Launcher by 50%.

• Increased explosive radius of Javelin Missiles by +50%.

• Increased explosive radius of Tornado Missiles by +33%.

• Reduced hull points of Stalker missiles by 25%.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Non-shooting weapons can now be made invisible on your ship in the Assembler.

• Enemies will now sometimes lose parts from their ships when taking hull damage.

• Arrow launcher projectile now has a much brighter trail.

• Explosive radius of projectiles is now shown in item stats.

• Improved particles and hit effect of Freeze Gun.

• Improved particles and hit effect of Inferno Cannon.

• Improved particles and hit effect of Magma Gun.

• Improved particles and hit effect of plasma weapons.

• Improved particles of Leech Gun.

• Improved particles of Shard Missiles.

• Improved hit effect of Acid Gun.

• Improved hit effect of Blast Wave Pulse.

• Improved hit effect of Electromagnetic Pulse.

• Improved hit effect of Fire Bolas.

• Improved hit effect of Javelin Launcher.

• Improved hit effect of Radioactive Pulse.

• Improved hit effect of Shuriken Thrower.

• Improved hit effect of Stalker Launcher.

• Improved hit effect of Tornado Launcher.

• Improved hit effect of damage surges.

• Added leafy explosion for Seed Cannon.

• Added trail to Railgun bullets.

• Added light to Thorns to make them more visible.

• Reduced brightness of trails from Aether Mines.

Performance

• Optimized various calls within modular ship bodies when spawned in-game.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed infinite credit bug from buying back sold items in the trade panel.

• Returning rebound projectiles should no longer orbit their parent ship.

• Fixed null reference in CoroeNavigation.ShowLevelDifference().

• Railgun now ejects cartridges when firing like the Machine Gun.

• Neutral ships in the sandbox will no longer damage their own projectiles.

• Fixed bug where clicking cancel when selecting a custom avatar did not reload UI.