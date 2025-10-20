Hello humans!

We just released a tiny hotfix that fixes two issues:

Twitch Mode login - A while back the little link to log in to twitch mode broke. The new flow does not go via any dodgy links, and should be much easier to use. Let us know if you experience any issues with it!

Unity vulnerability - Unity released an update for a security vulnerability that affected every game ever built in it, including this one! We have now updated to the latest version, and the only security vulnerability left in the game should be that the garbage room forcefield sometimes lets humans get through it.

Please enjoy this more secure experience!

Oh, but while you're here, did you know that we are working on a new big update???

Look forward to an overhaul of Character Customization and the ability to ride around on a sawblade unicycle! Incredible!

ok that's it. Have a good day!

Cheers,

Erik