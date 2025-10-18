 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449866 Edited 18 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Greatly increased the training and upgrade speed of the Research Center.

  • Reduced resources required for upgrading Tier 2 celetial wrath weapons.

