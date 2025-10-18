 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Fellowship Keeper Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20449847 Edited 19 October 2025 – 12:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Here with another set of bug fixes. Special thanks to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always, be sure to join the discord!

I had planned to have loadouts out this patch but the Unity migration ended up succing a lot more time then I anticipated. The coding for that is done so I just need to slap a menu together.

Here are the notes.

Changes

  • Moved DDS to a secure version of Unity. Unity recently uncovered a security exploit that could allow other programs to yoink your game's privileges. Apologies for the delay in getting things updated. The migration ended up breaking a few things and it took a while to take care of it D:

  • Fixed a visual error causing a skeleton's passive text to appear over the cover window.

  • Fixed a visual glitch on the fog effect in one of the endings.

  • Fixed an issue with bubble drones causing them to move inconsistently with the player camera and looking a little jittery as a result.

  • Fixed the same jitter issue on worms and squirmy.

  • Fixed a bug preventing the Creep skill from functioning properly in one of the late game missions.

  • Fixed a bug involving decrypter computers causing them to display a fail message even when successful.

  • Fixed a visual glitch when ending the Slip ability while inside a repair station, slug station, or regenerator station. The logical solution of what's supposed to happen here is a little up in the air. I made it so that if you are locked in a station and end the Slip, you will stay in the station. This has more fun implications than the alternative so I've cleaned up the interaction to look more natural.

  • The keybinding for interacting with objects will now update to reflect changes you have made to your bindings in the options menu.

  • Attempting to hack the secret stash before talking to Duvet will no longer break the dialogue encounter. Instead you will get a gentle but firm message from the concierge.

  • Hop rejection messages are now displayed in a lovely shade of purple.

  • Keybindings for the player's active abilities will now update after modifying your bindings without needing to reload the scene.

  • Added some protections to the terminal. There are a few reports of the terminal breaking and soft locking the player. Most of these I have been able to recreate and patch, but not all. Now you will get an error message in the event something goes wrong without breaking the terminal.

  • Fixed the message displayed on operator's when insufficient data is available. It will now display the correct amount of data you need, instead of half the actual cost.

  • Fixed typos.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1545991
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1545992
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1545993
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link