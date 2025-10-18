Howdy Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Here with another set of bug fixes. Special thanks to everyone who left a review since our last update. As always, be sure to join the discord!
I had planned to have loadouts out this patch but the Unity migration ended up succing a lot more time then I anticipated. The coding for that is done so I just need to slap a menu together.
Here are the notes.
Changes
Moved DDS to a secure version of Unity. Unity recently uncovered a security exploit that could allow other programs to yoink your game's privileges. Apologies for the delay in getting things updated. The migration ended up breaking a few things and it took a while to take care of it D:
Fixed a visual error causing a skeleton's passive text to appear over the cover window.
Fixed a visual glitch on the fog effect in one of the endings.
Fixed an issue with bubble drones causing them to move inconsistently with the player camera and looking a little jittery as a result.
Fixed the same jitter issue on worms and squirmy.
Fixed a bug preventing the Creep skill from functioning properly in one of the late game missions.
Fixed a bug involving decrypter computers causing them to display a fail message even when successful.
Fixed a visual glitch when ending the Slip ability while inside a repair station, slug station, or regenerator station. The logical solution of what's supposed to happen here is a little up in the air. I made it so that if you are locked in a station and end the Slip, you will stay in the station. This has more fun implications than the alternative so I've cleaned up the interaction to look more natural.
The keybinding for interacting with objects will now update to reflect changes you have made to your bindings in the options menu.
Attempting to hack the secret stash before talking to Duvet will no longer break the dialogue encounter. Instead you will get a gentle but firm message from the concierge.
Hop rejection messages are now displayed in a lovely shade of purple.
Keybindings for the player's active abilities will now update after modifying your bindings without needing to reload the scene.
Added some protections to the terminal. There are a few reports of the terminal breaking and soft locking the player. Most of these I have been able to recreate and patch, but not all. Now you will get an error message in the event something goes wrong without breaking the terminal.
Fixed the message displayed on operator's when insufficient data is available. It will now display the correct amount of data you need, instead of half the actual cost.
Fixed typos.
