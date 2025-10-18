Main Update

Added 4 new monsters.

Added over 20new skills.

Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

The amount of gold that can be converted into cash is now 999,990,000.

Some of the tile assets for the Kosui Roof have been updated, and an overall filter has been added.

Defeat detection has been disabled in ENDLESS battles.

The initial sudden death limit in ENDLESS battles has been changed to 6.

A dedicated battle gimmick has been added to ENDLESS.

Some enemy resistances have been added.

Enemy maximum MP has been reduced.

Fixed an issue where the enemy skill UI in the monster encyclopedia was broken.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to all of you, development is progressing smoothly. We are close to implementing Gigant Power. Please enjoy the significant strengthening of your characters!