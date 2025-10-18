 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449720 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
PATCH NOTES - VERSION 0.0.0.109
Bumbler
- HP is lowered to 10
- Attack power is lowered to 5

Salt Cannon
- HP is lowered to 40

Minor Updates to the menu and select menu

