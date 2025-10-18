------------------------------------------------------------------
PATCH NOTES - VERSION 0.0.0.109
Bumbler
- HP is lowered to 10
- Attack power is lowered to 5
Salt Cannon
- HP is lowered to 40
Minor Updates to the menu and select menu
