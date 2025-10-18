Beating bosses now gives bonuses to stats higher the tier then more bonus you will get

Changed monster cap from 100 to 500 at once

Increased monster spawn rate by x3 (now game spawns 3 enemies at once)

Damage reduction is now affected by enhancer

Max resources upgrade now increase cap by 3 instead of 1

Default cap for resources changed from 20 to 60

All bosses are much stronger