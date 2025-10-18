Beta 3.1
New:
V-sync toggle in options
Beating bosses now gives bonuses to stats higher the tier then more bonus you will get
Changes:
Changed monster cap from 100 to 500 at once
Increased monster spawn rate by x3 (now game spawns 3 enemies at once)
Damage reduction is now affected by enhancer
Max resources upgrade now increase cap by 3 instead of 1
Default cap for resources changed from 20 to 60
All bosses are much stronger
All stats on items now will get 10% stronger per 5 levels expect ancient magic, movement speed, critical chance
Fix:
Didn't find bugs xd?
Other:
Improved game opti (if you find weird collision bug report them)
Changed files in this update