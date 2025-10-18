 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449590 Edited 18 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta 3.1

New:

  • V-sync toggle in options

  • Beating bosses now gives bonuses to stats higher the tier then more bonus you will get

Changes:

  • Changed monster cap from 100 to 500 at once

  • Increased monster spawn rate by x3 (now game spawns 3 enemies at once)

  • Damage reduction is now affected by enhancer

  • Max resources upgrade now increase cap by 3 instead of 1

  • Default cap for resources changed from 20 to 60

  • All bosses are much stronger

  • All stats on items now will get 10% stronger per 5 levels expect ancient magic, movement speed, critical chance

Fix:

  • Didn't find bugs xd?

Other:

  • Improved game opti (if you find weird collision bug report them)

Changed files in this update

