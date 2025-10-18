New Release! What's New?
Would you look at that...
🧠 Internal Changes
Added (Pak) Chunking: Game files are now split into multiple (unencrypted) `.pak` files, which should improve update times.
Game is now slightly bigger in size because of that :(
Source code cleanup and optimizations.
Replication improvements to further improve the upcoming Multiplayer gamemode. (Thanks Lory)
A lot of AI back-end changes that delayed the update due to numerous bugs.
⚙ Game Changes
Steam Rich Presence is now supported.
Reworked voice acting across the whole game where present.
Added a proper interaction tooltip system for all interactable objects. (Now comes with small hints!)
New random event: *Tinnitus*.
Reworked Smiler logic.
Optimized Memerooms AI (now more Nextbot-style, with improved pathfinding for *more* plausible routes to the player).
Increased Sanity drain rate. (from 0.0003/0.01s to 0.00055/0.01s >> **Now requires ~30 Minutes (previously 50 min.) to reach 0% Sanity**)
🎨 UI / Graphical Changes
The UI's proportions have been properly scaled throughout the whole game to fit all aspect ratios (except 9:16—seriously, that's just too much. Steam Deck approval might come later if I fix the controller and binding support?).
Main Menu fades are slightly faster now.
More subtitles.
Game now uses a custom cursor!!! (Just like the good ol' days)
You can now unpause the game by pressing ESC again.
🗺️ Level Changes
[+] Added Level 5: The Singularity
Level Run "!": Added grace time.
Texture Improvements: Fixed texture seams and gaps throughout all levels. (caused by World Displacement material settings)
Increased Navmesh resolution for better AI pathfinding.
Added static lighting where possible to further boost FPS.
🐞 Known Issues
Level 1 Out-of-Bounds bug.
Possible performance loss in Level 5.
When walking away from an interactable object without moving the camera, the interaction tooltip does not disappear until you move the camera.
Slight artifacts / light leaks in Level 5.
---
Changed files in this update