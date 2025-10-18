 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449561
Update notes via Steam Community

New Release! What's New?

Would you look at that...


🧠 Internal Changes

  • Added (Pak) Chunking: Game files are now split into multiple (unencrypted) `.pak` files, which should improve update times.

  • Game is now slightly bigger in size because of that :(

  • Source code cleanup and optimizations.

  • Replication improvements to further improve the upcoming Multiplayer gamemode. (Thanks Lory)

  • A lot of AI back-end changes that delayed the update due to numerous bugs.


⚙ Game Changes

  • Steam Rich Presence is now supported.

  • Reworked voice acting across the whole game where present.

  • Added a proper interaction tooltip system for all interactable objects. (Now comes with small hints!)

  • New random event: *Tinnitus*.

  • Reworked Smiler logic.

  • Optimized Memerooms AI (now more Nextbot-style, with improved pathfinding for *more* plausible routes to the player).

  • Increased Sanity drain rate. (from 0.0003/0.01s to 0.00055/0.01s >> **Now requires ~30 Minutes (previously 50 min.) to reach 0% Sanity**)



🎨 UI / Graphical Changes

  • The UI's proportions have been properly scaled throughout the whole game to fit all aspect ratios (except 9:16—seriously, that's just too much. Steam Deck approval might come later if I fix the controller and binding support?).

  • Main Menu fades are slightly faster now.

  • More subtitles.

  • Game now uses a custom cursor!!! (Just like the good ol' days)

  • You can now unpause the game by pressing ESC again.


🗺️ Level Changes

  • [+] Added Level 5: The Singularity

  • Level Run "!": Added grace time.

  • Texture Improvements: Fixed texture seams and gaps throughout all levels. (caused by World Displacement material settings)

  • Increased Navmesh resolution for better AI pathfinding.

  • Added static lighting where possible to further boost FPS.


🐞 Known Issues

  • Level 1 Out-of-Bounds bug.

  • Possible performance loss in Level 5.

  • When walking away from an interactable object without moving the camera, the interaction tooltip does not disappear until you move the camera.

  • Slight artifacts / light leaks in Level 5.


---

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2589201
  • Loading history…
