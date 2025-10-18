 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20449555 Edited 18 October 2025 – 19:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In the latest review, I discovered a bug that caused the game controls to become blocked.
This happened when the weapon customization panel, the shop, or the help window was open during gameplay — and the player opened the pause menu and then resumed the game. In that situation, the mouse cursor would become inactive while another panel was still open, causing the player to lose control of the game.

This issue has been completely fixed in the latest update.
If you encounter any other problems, please report them — your feedback is greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your cooperation! 🙏

